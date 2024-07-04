Weather update: Srinagar records hottest July day in 25 years at 35.7 degrees celsius

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO A street vendor sells water bottles during high temperatures.

Heatwave conditions continued in Kashmir on Thursday, with Srinagar logging a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal and the highest July temperature in 25 years, according to officials. The previous record was 37 degrees Celsius in July 1999.

Srinagar surpasses major cities

Remarkably, Srinagar's temperature exceeded those of major cities like Delhi (31.7 degrees Celsius), Kolkata (31 degrees Celsius), Mumbai (32 degrees Celsius), and Bengaluru (28 degrees Celsius). Other areas in the Valley also experienced high temperatures, with Qazigund recording 32.8 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recording 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Impact and measures

The prolonged heatwave has led to water shortages in many areas. In response, the health department has issued advisories to cope with the conditions, and the school education department has announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools in the Valley starting July 8.

Expected relief

The meteorological department forecasts intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on Friday, offering some respite. There is also a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday, with light rain expected on Sunday. Hot and humid weather with scattered rain and thundershowers is likely from July 8 to 10 in the Jammu division.

Warnings and precautions

The Met office has warned of potential flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas until Sunday, advising residents to follow weather updates and take necessary precautions. "Low-lying areas may experience temporary waterlogging, and moderate thunderstorms with lightning are also possible at a few locations," the advisory stated.

Police advisory

Police have issued a warning about increased water levels in rivers and streams, posing significant risks. They urged people to avoid swimming in fast-flowing waters, stay informed about weather alerts, have an emergency plan, and follow evacuation orders when necessary. Residents are encouraged to call 100 for assistance.

