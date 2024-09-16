Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Elections: Will electoral career of Mehbooba Mufti's daughter begin with win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Elections 2024

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Election 2024: The Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and will go to the polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18. In the 2014 Assembly results, the seat was won by Abdul Rehman Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP), who defeated Bashir Ahmad Shah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) by a margin of 2,868 votes.

Who are the candidates in the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency?

In the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency in south Kashmir, Iltija Mufti (PDP), a third-generation politician and first-time candidate, is set to face NC’s Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri), who has consistently secured the runner-up position in the last two elections, held in 2014 and 2008. The BJP has fielded its J&K vice president, Sofi Yousuf.

Past winners of the seat and their parties:

1977: Haji Abdul Gani Shah (JKNC)

1983: Haji Abdul Gani Shah (JKNC)

1987: Haji Abdul Gani Shah (JKNC)

1996: Mehbooba Mufti (INC)

2002: Abdul Rehman Bhat (JKPDP)

2008: Abdul Rehman Bhat (JKPDP)

2014: Abdul Rehman Bhat (JKPDP)

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18, along with 23 other constituencies in the union territory, including Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pulwama.

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

According to data from the Election Commission, there were 48,284 registered voters in the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Of these, 24,156 were male and 24,128 were female, with no voters identifying as third gender. Additionally, 50 valid postal votes were cast. The number of NOTA votes (including postal) was 575.

In the 2008 election, the total number of voters in the Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency was 46,747, with 25,309 male voters and 21,438 female voters. There were five postal votes from the constituency in that year.