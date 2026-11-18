Central Reserve Police Force director general Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Wednesday congratulated the CRPF personnel following the successful encounter of top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, saying "some dishes are best served when cold."

"Congratulations guys," Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather."

Bhat, along with terrorist Umar Nisar Dar, was involved in the attack on a CRPF post in Kulgam last week that left three personnel injured. While Dar was neutralised in a gunfight on Monday, Bhat had managed to escape.

But earlier this morning, Bhat was trapped by the forces again. Despite his attempts to escape and hid inside a mosque, the forces successfully managed to neutralise Bhat after he refused to surrender.

'You can run but can't hide'

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also hailed the forces for Bhat's successful encounter and warned terrorists that would never be able to hide after carrying out terror attack.

"You Can Run But You Can't Hide!" the police said on X.

The killing of 2 SPOs

The attack on CRPF personnel also came after the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in the Valley earlier. The SPOs, Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were residents of Kishtwar district in the Jammu division, but were found dead in the Dachhan forest area on November 12, a day after they went missing while on their way to a security post at Basnand in the adjoining Marwah tehsil.

The recovery of bullet-riddled bodies of two special police officers (SPOs) on Thursday has rekindled memories of past attacks and renewed fear among locals. The affected families are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the killings, accountability for alleged security lapses and immediate strengthening of security arrangements in the area to neutralise the terror threat.

The latest killings have reopened wounds dating back to August 2000, when eight residents of Kiyar village were gunned down by terrorists, followed by two more murders in 2004.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ:

Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat? LeT terrorist suspected in Kulgam attack on CRPF personnel