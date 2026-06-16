Four soldiers, including a JCO, injured in accidental grenade blast near LoC in J-K

Rajouri (J&K):

A routine patrol mission near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district turned tragic on Tuesday after an accidental grenade explosion left four Indian Army personnel injured. According to reports, the incident took place in the Nowshera sector when troops from a Kumaon Regiment unit, deployed along the LoC, were carrying out a regular patrol. During the operation, a Multi Mode Grenade reportedly exploded accidentally, injuring one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three jawans.

Explosion occurred during routine patrol

Sources said the blast occurred while the soldiers were moving through a forward area as part of standard surveillance and security duties along the sensitive border region. The unexpected explosion resulted in injuries to four personnel which prompted an immediate emergency response from fellow troops on the ground. The injured soldiers were quickly evacuated from the site and shifted to a nearby medical facility, where they are undergoing treatment.

Similar incident last week

In a similar incident on Tuesday (June 9), two soldiers had died in an accidental grenade blast in Uri sector of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Accordingly to officials, a hand grenade exploded accidentally during routine handing over of equipment at a camp in Kamalkote in Uri, resulting in injuries to two jawans. They said the injured jawans were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Inquest proceedings as required under law were initiated, they added.

Mortar shells, hand grenade recovered

Last month in May, two mortar shells and a hand grenade were detected and defused at three places in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Jammu districts, officials said. A mortar shell was spotted by villagers in the Kandi area of Kotranka in Rajouri, following which police were informed and a team rushed to the spot and laid a cordon around the area on May 19, officials said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad was called in for further technical examination of the explosive shell. Officials said the shell was later safely destroyed following standard safety procedures. Authorities had also restricted movement of the local population in the area during the operation as a precautionary measure.

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