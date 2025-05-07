Seven civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir after firing, shelling from Pakistan: Report The Indian Army is responding to the firing in a proportionate manner, officials said.

Srinagar: India has destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan, prompting a furious response from Pakistan, which has resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC). According to an official, shelling by Pakistani forces has resulted in the deaths of seven people and injuries to 38 others, as reported by news agency PTI.

As a result, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun evacuating people from vulnerable areas along the International Border and the Line of Control as frustrated Pakistani army continues indiscriminate firing at Indian posts and civilian areas in the wake of India Armed Forces' strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Punjab and PoK. Operation Sindoor was launched a little past midnight on Wednesday and more than 100 terrorists have been killed in precise missile and air strikes.

Pakistan admits to Indian military strikes

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India has adopted a firm stance against Pakistan. Nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including those belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, have been destroyed. Pakistan itself has confirmed that India launched 24 missiles during the strikes.

As per the latest reports available at the time of writing, more than 100 terrorists are believed to have been killed in the Indian strikes.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting the masterminds of terror operating from within Pakistan. The operation resulted in the destruction of key terrorist camps. The strike has triggered panic across Pakistan, which is now responding with repeated ceasefire violations along the LoC.