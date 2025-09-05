Schools in J-K to remain closed till September 6 due to incessant rains, check when classes will reopen Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will finally reopen next week after a two-week closure caused by heavy rains. The region has witnessed swollen rivers, landslides and the suspension of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the closure of all government and private schools till Saturday (September 6) as incessant rains continue to lash the region. Authorities have now announced that schools across the Kashmir Valley will reopen from Monday (September 8). Educational institutions in the Union Territory have remained closed for nearly two weeks owing to persistent bad weather. Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) was also forced to postpone the Class 10 and 11 examinations.

"In the backdrop of the recent inclement weather conditions and the subsequent flood situation, along with gusty winds during which several school buildings were submerged and some structures sustained damage, it has become imperative to ensure the safety of school premises before the resumption of classwork," the Directorate of School Education Kashmir said in an official order."

"Accordingly, it is hereby ordered that the classwork in all Government as well as Private Schools in the Kashmir Division shall commence from Monday, 08-09-2025," the Directorate of School Education Kashmir said in an official order on Thursday. "It shall be incumbent upon all heads of Institutions (HoIs) and staff to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitisation of classrooms and school premises in advance so that the classwork is conducted in a safe, clean, and hassle-free environment," the order added.

Restoration efforts in Jammu city

It is to be noted here that the administration has intensified restoration work and debris clearance in low-lying areas of Jammu city following flooding in the Tawi river, and has considerably restored water and power supply in the affected areas. Officials said that they have restored 70 per cent of water supply and 80 per cent of the power supply. Record-breaking rainfall triggered panic as the river Tawi, popularly known as Surya Putri, roared with flood fury on August 26, inundating hundreds of homes and hectares of farmland, washing away structures and livestock, and displacing thousands in Jammu city, particularly Gujjar Nagar and Peerkho.

Ramban district reports heavy damages

Meanwhile, a total of 283 houses were damaged and 950 people evacuated following heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Thursday. The district suffered damage to 84 roads, 98 water supply schemes and 71 power feeders due to continuous rains, they added. "Due to incessant rainfall, a sudden cloudburst triggered landslides and flash floods at Drubla village of Rajgarh tehsil on August 29, causing damage to roads and other infrastructure," Ramban Deputy Commissioner Alyas Khan said.

(With inputs from PTI)

