Sajad Lone says NC gifted seven MLAs to BJP in Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections He also criticised Omar Abdullah, claiming NC denied Congress a winnable seat, and alleged that past NC Rajya Sabha members had achieved nothing for Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar:

People's Conference (PC) chairman and Handwara MLA Sajad Gani Lone has accused the National Conference (NC) of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Lone claimed that the NC had "gifted" seven of its MLAs' votes to the BJP, calling the entire process "a fixed match."

"These two or three extra votes wouldn’t have changed the result. Even without cross-voting, the fourth candidate would have lost. All the cross-voting was done by the National Conference itself," Lone said. "Seven NC members gave their votes directly to the BJP. It was a fixed match," he added.

The party that accuses others is sitting in BJP's lap

Lone lashed out at the NC leadership, accusing them of hypocrisy. "This is the same party that keeps accusing others of being close to the BJP. But today, they are the ones sitting in the BJP’s lap," he said.

He further alleged that NC's actions had exposed its claim of being an opposition force. "Our people must open their eyes and see how they have been deceived. Even though the BJP is not in direct power, its favourite party is ruling," Lone remarked.

Criticism of Omar Abdullah and Congress seat allocation

The People’s Conference chief also targeted NC vice president Omar Abdullah, alleging that the NC deliberately denied the Congress a winnable Rajya Sabha seat. “Congress was offered the fourth seat, which was designed to lose. Being a national party, Congress should have been given prominence,” Lone argued.

He went on to criticise NC's previous Rajya Sabha representatives, saying they achieved nothing in Delhi. "None of them brought back anything meaningful. They went there only for small personal gains," Lone alleged.

On Article 370: Series of betrayals before August 5, 2019

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370, Lone claimed that there were “a series of betrayals” involving late-night meetings between NC leaders and Delhi before August 5, 2019. He urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to “wake up” and understand the “political deceit” that has taken place.

“I thank Allah that I didn’t vote,” Lone said. “Otherwise, all fingers would have been pointed at me today.”

Lone announces campaign against reservation policy

In a separate announcement, Lone accused the current administration of “destroying merit” through its reservation policy. He alleged that Kashmiri candidates were being deliberately deprived of government jobs.

“This government is determined to kill merit. Open competition has been suppressed,” he said. “We will soon launch a grassroots registration campaign against this policy.”

Lone warned that his party would not hesitate to take to the streets if needed. “We will go door-to-door. If hunger strikes or large-scale protests are required, we will not back down. Enough is enough,” he declared.

A growing rift in J-K Politics

Lone’s sharp attack has deepened the political divide in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly among opposition parties that have sought to present a united front against the BJP. His remarks have triggered fresh debate over alleged backdoor alliances and the credibility of regional parties in the Union Territory’s changing political landscape.