Robbery at J-K bank branch in Kishtwar, over Rs 19 lakh stolen, investigation underway

In a shocking incident, a robbery occurred at the J&K Bank branch in Dacchan, located in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The robbers made off with a staggering Rs 19.56 lakh in cash. According to sources, the robbers' identities remain unknown, and they fled the scene in broad daylight, taking the large sum of money with them.

The police swung into action immediately following the robbery. The station house officer (SHO) reached the bank to start the inquiry, and a case was filed at the Dacchan police station. The police are working hard to find the accused. Senior police officials, meanwhile, have confirmed that they are going through the bank CCTV footage that might provide vital evidence in the case.

As per CCTV footage, two masked persons can be seen in the bank at the time of the robbery. Although the possibility of other accomplices has not been ruled out, the authorities are also working on possible terror links that could be involved in the crime. The investigation continues as more information is sought.

Confirming the robbery, Javed Iqbal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jammu and Kashmir, stated that a case had been registered against the unknown persons at the Dacchan police station. He also announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Deputy SP Sumit to investigate the incident thoroughly and get hold of the criminals.

The robbery has also highlighted significant security deficiencies at the bank branch. SSP Iqbal pointed out that the branch lacked basic security measures, such as security personnel on duty at night, and no advanced security infrastructure in place. The bank, located in a remote rural area, only had a lock on the main door, leaving it vulnerable to such crimes.

Authorities have pledged to enhance security measures at local banks in the region to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapur)