Jammu And Kashmir: Retired SSP shot dead while praying Azan at mosque in Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, when he was praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited, the officials said.

Terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch

The attack in Baramulla came three days after four jawans were killed in ambush by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Two Army vehicles came under attack in the Savni area on the Rajouri-Thanamandi-Surankote road around 3.30 pm on Thursday. They were carrying jawans from an area near Bufliaz where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday night.

The terrorists fired upon the vehicles -- a truck and a Gypsy -- leaving at least three jawans injured, the officials said.

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot, the officials said.