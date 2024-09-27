Reasi terrorist attack case: NIA searches underway in Reasi, Rajouri areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A crane being used to pull out the bus which plunged into a gorge following a terrorist attack on pilgrims, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searches are underway in Reasi and Rajouri areas on Friday in connection with Reasi terrorist attack case. NIA had taken over the investigation into the case on June 15 orders from the Union Home Ministry.

Earlier, the NIA's interrogation of an arrested accused in the attack had pointed towards the role of Pakistan-based handlers of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. NIA officials said at least three terrorists could have been involved in the attack on the bus. Interrogation of Hakam Khan alias Hakin Din has revealed that he provided shelter, logistics and food to the terrorists, they said.

Khan also helped terrorists in conducting a recce of the area and even accompanied them, the officials said, adding the terrorists involved in the attack stayed with Khan on at least three occasions since June 1. Based on details provided by Khan, the NIA on June 30, searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and their overground workers.

Khan's interrogation has also pointed towards the role of two Pakistan-based LeT commanders -- Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt and Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi -- who might have acted as the attackers' handlers, the official said.

Rajouri attacks

LeT commanders Jutt and Qatal have also been named in a charge sheet filed this year by the NIA in connection with its probe related to the attack on civilians in J-K's Rajouri district in 2023. Seven people belonging to the minority community were killed and several others injured when terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1, 2023. While five civilians were killed in firing by terrorists, two lost their lives in an IED blast the next day.