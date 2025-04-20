Ramban landslide: Schools, govt institutions closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall and cloudburst | Video Ramban landslide: Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was stopped from both sides due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri and Banihal. The rain was continuing along the highway, and commuters were advised not to travel.

Ramban (J&K) :

At least three people, including two children, lost their lives after a landslide hit Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday (April 20). Heavy rainfall due to cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in several areas of Ramban today. The schools and government institutions will remain shut on Monday (April 21) amid heavy showers.

Schools shut amid heavy showers

Deputy Commissioner (DEO), Ramban posted on X and said, "In view of inclement weather and heavy rain causing flash floods, all Govt and Private Schools, Colleges & Technical Education Institutions of district Ramban shall remain closed on 21.04.2025. Stay indoors, stay safe!

Heavy rain advisory issued in Ramban district

Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended as the road was blocked at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal due to landslides and mudslides. Ramban DC, Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said, ".We had already issued heavy rain advisory... Heavy rains caused flash floods, landslides which led to the closure of our national highway... Houses have been damaged in Ramban but no deaths have been reported. In Daadam, we rescued people in time and shifted them to local police station, school. Around 45 houses were damaged there but there were no deaths. Unfortunately, 3 people died in Seri due to house collapse... Tomorrow our effort will be to fully open the national highway. We will try our best to clear most of the roads in the next 48 hours. Essential services have been restored in some parts, in some remote areas it is yet to be restored. Our team is on the spot, District Disaster Management Team is on the spot... SDRF, NDRF, Police team, District Disaster Management Team are all present on the spot ...".

Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said that around 200-250 houses have been damaged in the incident.

National Highway closed due to cloudburst

"Due to incessant rainfall and cloudburst, the National Highway was closed at several places. In Ramban, houses and hotels have been damaged. Two houses collapsed due to a landslide in Bagahana village, where 3 people have lost their lives. Around 200-250 houses have been damaged. Maximum damage occurred in Ramban town. A rescue operation is being carried out. NDRF team is on the way and all local teams are also deployed here," he said.

We ensure immediate 'rescue' efforts: CM Omar Abdullah

In a post shared by the Chief Minister's Office on X, Abdullah said, "Extremely anguished by the tragic landslide and flash flood in Ramban, which has caused considerable damage to life and property. My thoughts are with the affected families in this difficult hour. We are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed. Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas."

He also extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured them that rescue and relief work is underway.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Chaudhary, reached Ramban to assess the situation following the flash flood and landslide. Heavy rainfall in Ramban on Sunday triggered landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), damaging many houses and vehicles.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling on the highway until the weather improves and clearing operations are completed.

Mehbooba Mufti expresses deep concern over Ramban landslide

Earlier in the day, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep concern over the landslides and flash floods in Ramban. She urged the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government to evacuate vulnerable people and provide essential supplies.

She said, "The devastating landslides triggered by relentless rains along the Ramban section of the Jammu-Srinagar Highway have claimed lives, buried vehicles, and stranded many. Urge the administration to prioritise the immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups--elderly, women, and children--while providing food, water, and medical aid. Swiftly clear debris, restore connectivity and implement long-term measures like early warning systems and infrastructure upgrades to prevent such tragedies."Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the incident.