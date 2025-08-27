Jammu and Kashmir rain mayhem: 41 dead, over 10,000 evacuated as Army and IAF lead rescue ops | Key points Jammu and Kashmir is battling the aftermath of its heaviest rainfall in more than a century, which has left more than three dozen people dead and caused severe damage to infrastructure. Thousands have been evacuated as the Indian Air Force intensifies rescue operations.

Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling under the impact of record-breaking rains over the past two days, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The death toll in rain-related incidents climbed to 41 and most of them were victims of a landslide along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route. While the rain eased slightly on Wednesday, rescue and relief operations gathered pace as swollen rivers started showing signs of receding. However, the Jhelum River in Anantnag and Srinagar crossed the danger mark which flooded several residential and commercial areas.

Record rainfall after more than a century

Notably, Jammu recorded 380 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday -- the highest for a single day since records began in 1910. Officials reported massive damage to public infrastructure, including key bridges, private houses and shops, caused by overflowing water bodies and flash floods. Over 10,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas, as per officials.

IAF steps in with massive relief operations

The Indian Air Force swung into action on Wednesday, deploying six Mi-17 and one Chinook helicopter for rescue operations across the flood-hit regions. By evening, 90 people, including Indian Army soldiers, had been rescued, as per officials. Earlier in the day, IAF's C-130 and IL-76 aircraft delivered 22 tonnes of relief material and transported 124 personnel to aid stranded residents and pilgrims near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. The helicopters stationed in Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar and Pathankot remain on active standby to continue the mission.

Train services hit hard by floods

Rail traffic in the Jammu division has been severely disrupted due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods along the Chakki River. Northern Railways confirmed the cancellation of 58 trains to and from Jammu and Katra, while 64 others were either short-terminated or short-originated. Though train movement briefly resumed on Wednesday morning, services were quickly suspended again after fresh flooding. Officials said the disruptions will continue until further notice.

Omar Abdullah reviews damage on ground

It is to be noted here that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah toured flood-hit areas of Jammu on Wednesday to take stock of the devastation. He inspected the damaged Fourth Tawi Bridge, Science College, Hari Singh Park and Gujjar Nagar, and directed officials to expedite relief work. The Chief Minister stressed the urgent need for a technical evaluation of the Tawi Bridge, which had also been affected during the 2014 floods. He called for a holistic rehabilitation plan for affected families and urged the administration to prioritise vulnerable households.

Focus on rehabilitation and prevention

Highlighting the recurring nature of such disasters, Abdullah emphasised preventive measures to avoid further damage in the future. He instructed officials to prepare immediate relief responses while also planning long-term rehabilitation for displaced families. The Chief Minister also assured residents that safeguarding lives and restoring essential services remain top priorities.

