Railways to run special Katra-Haridwar train on Somvati Amavasya: Check schedule and other details

Jammu:

To facilitate the movement of pilgrims during the upcoming Somvati Amavasya, the Northern Railway's Jammu Division will operate a special train service between Katra and Haridwar next week, officials announced on Tuesday.

The Railways said the service will operate as a fully reserved special train, with only one round trip scheduled to accommodate the expected surge of devotees travelling for Somvati Amavasya, an auspicious occasion that attracts thousands of pilgrims to religious destinations across northern India.

Check schedule and other details

According to the Railways, Special Train No. 04606 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at 6:15 pm on June 14 and reach Haridwar in Uttarakhand at 6:30 am on June 15. On the return journey, Train No. 04605 will leave Haridwar at 5:20 pm on June 15 and arrive at Katra at 7:00 am on June 16.

A total of 16 coaches will be attached, including Sleeper, General, AC 3-Tier and AC 2-Tier coaches, the spokesperson said, adding the train will halt at major stations en route, including Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur and Roorkee.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Uchit Singhal said the special train has been arranged as Somvati Amavasya witnesses a significant surge in the number of devotees visiting the revered Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Katra town of Reasi district. "A huge increase in the number of devotees is witnessed on Somvati Amavasya for visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. This special train is being run with the objective of facilitating passengers and managing the extra rush," he said.

Singhal requested passengers to make reservations immediately and travel only with a valid ticket. Passengers can contact 139 for information regarding ticket availability and reservation status, he said.

About Somvati Amavasya

Somvati Amavasya holds special significance in Hinduism, as it is believed that taking a holy bath and performing charitable acts on this day brings spiritual merit and blessings. According to the Hindu calendar, Amavasya falling in the month of Jyeshtha is considered very important. The one which falls on Monday is called Somvati Amavasya. In 2026, the occasion falls during the Adhik Maas (extra lunar month), making it even more auspicious for devotees.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Adhik Jyeshtha month will begin at 12:20 pm on June 14, 2026, and conclude at 8:24 am on June 15, 2026. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise rule), Somvati Amavasya will be observed on June 15, 2026. On this day, devotees are expected to take holy dips in the Ganga and other sacred rivers and perform acts of charity.

On Somvati Amavasya, devotees traditionally observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, believing that it brings harmony and happiness in married life. Worshippers visit Shiva temples or pray at home, offering water, sandalwood paste, and bel (bael) leaves to Lord Shiva. Offering kheer (rice pudding) as prasad is also considered highly auspicious and is believed to help fulfil devotees' wishes.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2026: QR-based 'Pehchan App' launched to boost pilgrim security | Know all about it

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra 2026: First glimpse of Baba Barfani revealed before pilgrimage's commencement | VIDEO