Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to hold marathon meetings in J&K ahead of assembly polls

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has arrived in Jammu & Kashmir for a crucial two-day visit aimed at assessing the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the region. Accompanied by a senior Congress delegation, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi will deliberate on strengthening the party’s strategy, rallying the cadre, and addressing key strategic issues during the visit.

Building Momentum

As part of the visit, Gandhi and Kharge will engage in extensive discussions with party leaders and workers from 10 districts across the Kashmir Valley. These meetings, expected to be closed-door sessions, will commence at 10 AM, followed by an interaction with the media. The Congress leadership is also likely to meet with the National Conference (NC) leadership to explore a potential pre-poll alliance.

The Congress party’s strategy for Jammu & Kashmir is anticipated to focus on several critical issues, including unemployment, economic development, and the restoration of statehood—central themes in the party’s narrative for the region. Gandhi is expected to address these topics during a press conference, where he will also counter the narrative presented by the BJP.

Visit to Jammu

After the meetings in the Kashmir Valley, Gandhi will head to Jammu in the afternoon. At 2:15 PM, he is scheduled to address another gathering of party workers at the Celebration Banquet Resort. This event marks the continuation of Gandhi’s outreach efforts, aimed at solidifying the party’s support base in the Jammu division.