Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS imposed in J-K’s Doda, check full list of restrictions

The Doda district administration on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS amid apprehensions of possible disturbances to peace and order. The prohibitory order comes at a time when tensions in Doda have been simmering over the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Issuing the official order, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anil Kumar Thakur stated that the measures have been taken as a precaution to maintain public safety and tranquillity in the district. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice.

"Whereas, in view of the prevailing situation, there is apprehension that incidents regarding breach of peace, tranquillity and law & order may occur in District Doda by way of mobilising unlawful assemblies of the public," read the official order.

"Whereas, it is expedient to take precautionary measures for safeguarding life and property of citizens within the territorial jurisdiction of District Coda. Therefore, I, Anil Kumar Thakur, JKAS, Addl. District Magistrate, Doda, in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 163 of BNSS, 2023, do hereby impose the following restrictions in the entire territorial jurisdiction of District Coda till further orders," the order further said.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Doda: Check guidelines

As per the guidelines, assembly of four or more persons shall be prohibited.

No person shall be allowed to resort to provocative speeches, slogans or gestures which may disrupt peace and harmony.

No person is allowed to move with lathies or sharp-edged weapons.

Shamas Din Malik says his son was wrongly charged

The development comes after Shamas Din Malik, father of Mehraj Malik, said that his son was wrongly charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), mentioning that the court will decide the legality of his arrest.

Malik, representing Doda assembly constituency, was booked under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) on Monday on grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.