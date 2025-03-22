Jammu and Kashmir: 14 Injured in bus accident in Poonch, injured passengers admitted to hospital At least 14 people were injured after a minibus met with an accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The injured have been hospitalised as rescue operations continue. This comes a week after a similar tragic accident in Mahore.

At least 14 people were injured after a minibus met with an accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. The injured passengers were immediately rushed to the District Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Local authorities and rescue teams responded promptly to the incident.

Second accident in a week in Jammu region

This accident comes just a week after another tragic road mishap in Mahore, where three people lost their lives and 10 others were injured when a mini-bus overturned near Gangot, Mahore.

According to an ANI report, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh stated that four critically injured individuals from the Mahore accident were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment.

Authorities assure support

In both incidents, local authorities swiftly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue and relief operations. The district administration expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured full support for those injured.

Officials have urged commuters to exercise caution while traveling on hilly roads, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to safety regulations to prevent further accidents.