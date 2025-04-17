'Cheap stunt', says Farooq Abdullah on Dulat's new book, ex-RAW chief clarifies: 'Never said he...' Dulat is a former IPS officer who served both the Intelligence Bureau and RAW and has long experience working in Kashmir.

Srinagar:

Former RAW chief AS Dulat's revelations in his latest book, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy,' have stirred a political storm in Kashmir. National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah dismissed the claims made in the book that he had "privately backed" the Article 370 abrogation as a 'cheap stunt.' In response, Dulat issued a clarification, stating, 'Nowhere in the book have I written that Farooq Abdullah supported the abrogation of Article 370.'

In his book, 'The Chief Minister and the Spy', Dulat claims that in 2019, when the central government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370, Abdullah publicly denounced the action as a "betrayal," but in private conversations, he allegedly supported the move.

Farooq Abdullah calls it a 'cheap stunt'

Abdullah has strongly rejected Dulat’s claim that he had "privately backed" the abrogation of Article 370, calling it a "cheap stunt" aimed at boosting sales of the former RAW chief’s upcoming memoir. He suggested that Dulat’s motive for writing the book, which is set to release on April 18, might be to gain access to the corridors of power or to make substantial financial gains. "It is possible that he wants to make a new relationship," Abdullah said.

Reacting angrily to Dulat's assertion that the National Conference (NC) would have "helped" pass the proposal to abrogate the special status of the erstwhile state had it been taken into confidence, the 87-year-old president of the party said this was a "figment of imagination" of the author.

Abdullah pointed out that both he and his son Omar Abdullah had been put under arrest for several months at the time of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. "We were detained because our stand against the abrogation of special status was well-known," he told PTI.

"The claim in the book that the National Conference was planning to pass a resolution on the abrogation of the special status is merely a figment of the imagination of the author who claims to be my friend," Abdullah said.

Abdullah strongly denied Dulat's assertion that the NC wanted closer relations with the BJP. "Dulat's claim that the National Conference wanted to get close to the BJP is an absolute lie. I am not the one who will patch up with a party that is out and out to destroy my party."

Ex-RAW chief issues clarification

Amid a controversy over his new book, former RAW Chief issued clarification and said that his book is an appreciation of Farooq Abdullah, not a critique.

The former RAW Chief recalled that when Article 370 was abrogated, Dr Sahab (Farooq Abdullah) was heartbroken over what had happened to them. "It's well known that Farooq Sahib has said multiple times that he has stood with Delhi and always has -- but it is Delhi that hasn't been able to understand Dr Sahab. The fault doesn't lie with Farooq, it lies with Delhi for failing to understand him," AS Dulat said.



Further, when asked whether the National Conference Chief's claims backing the abrogation of Article 370 are true, Dulat said that Farooq never supported them.

"Two days before the abrogation was announced, Dr Sahab, Omar Abdullah, and one of their MPs had met with the Prime Minister. I don't know what was discussed there. I even asked them, but I wasn't told anything. Afterwards, Farooq Sahab had told me that if the government wanted to do this, they should've taken us into confidence. But instead, we were put under house arrest. He has never supported the abrogation of Article 370," he said.

"Nowhere in the book have I written that Farooq supported Article 370. That is nonsense and just a media stunt. No one supported the abrogation, but the manner in which it was done could have been different -- through dialogue," he added.

Not surprised by Dulat’s revelation: Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said he was not surprised by the revelations made by former RAW chief in his latest book about Abdullah.

"I, personally, am not surprised at this revelation. The August 4, 2019, meeting of CM sahib (Omar Abdullah) and Farooq sahib with the PM was never a mystery for me. I can visualise Farooq sahib saying 'Humey roney deejiye, Aap apna kaam karein. Hum aap kay Saath hain.' It now seems 2024 was a prize for services rendered in 2019.

Of course in national interest," Lone said in a post on X.

