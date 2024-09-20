Political battle in Jammu and Kashmir intensifies as candidates with militant histories join the fray

Follow us on Image Source : ANI, SOCIAL MEDIA From left: Fayaz Najar, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, and Saif-Ud-Din Bhat are former militants now active in local politics and set to run in this election.

In a heated exchange during the ongoing election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Ram Madhav, in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of leveraging support from former militants. Madhav stated, “We will remind the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the NC, PDP, and others have brought out manifestos to take Kashmir back to pre-Article 370 days... I see ex-militants openly campaigning for the NC and PDP.”

PDP's Counterattack: BJP's former militants

In response, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar pointed out the BJP's ties to former militants. He highlighted Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, as an example of a separatist reintegrating into the mainstream. Akhtar noted, “A majority of the BJP's cadre comprises former militants,” emphasising the irony of the BJP's accusations given its history.

A list of candidates with militant histories:

BJP

Despite its relative newness in Kashmir politics, the BJP has several candidates with past militant connections:

: Abdul Rehman Lone serves as the BJP's constituency in-charge for Lolab and is a member of the party's state unit. Previously, he held the position of Kupwara district president and ran for the Assembly in 2014 on a BJP ticket, although he did not win. Controversially, police records indicate that Lone was a Pakistan-trained militant who was active in Kupwara during 1990-91, having affiliations with the Al Jihad militant outfit. Fayaz Ahmad Najar : Fayaz Ahmad Najar is the Baramulla BJP general secretary and currently serves as the election in-charge for the district. A resident of Sultanpora, he previously led the BJP's state OBC morcha, showcasing his significant involvement in local politics. However, his past as a Pakistan-trained militant has raised concerns, as police records indicate that he was active in the Kreeri area and its surroundings during 1990-91.

PDP and NC candidates with militant backgrounds

On the other side, both the PDP and NC have candidates with known militant histories:

: Gulzar Ahmad Dar is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate contesting from the DHPora Assembly seat in South Kashmir. His past is marked by significant controversy; he crossed over to Pakistan for arms training in 1990 and returned to the Valley a year later, where he became associated with the Muslim Mujahideen. Police records indicate that Dar surrendered in 1994, subsequently joining a counterinsurgent force backed by the government for two years. Saif-ud-din Bhat: Saif-ud-din Bhat is the National Conference (NC) candidate representing Khansahib, with a history that includes involvement in militancy, as documented in police records. Bhat has served time in jail and has navigated a tumultuous political landscape, initially aligning with the Congress before joining the PDP and eventually switching to the NC. His political career includes previous election bids on the PDP ticket in 2008 and 2014, reflecting the shifting allegiances and the intricate dynamics of party politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

AAP's involvement: Another former militant

Sheikh Fida Hussain: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also finds itself in this complex political landscape, with Sheikh Fida Hussain, a candidate in Devsar, having a documented militant past. According to police records, Hussain was previously involved in militancy, which significantly impacted his career as a police constable. He was dismissed from his position after being arrested alongside a militant during a gunfight. Following his arrest, Hussain served one-and-a-half years in jail, and a case against him remains chargesheeted before the TADA court.

Usman Majeed: A journey from militancy to independent politics in Bandipora

And talking about independent candidacy, Usman Majeed, a two-time MLA from Bandipora, is set to contest the upcoming elections as an Independent candidate. His political journey has been marked by significant shifts; after leaving militancy in the mid-1990s, he joined the counterinsurgency Ikhwan group. Majeed initially entered politics with the Congress party and later switched to the Apni Party three years ago. Recently, he parted ways with the Apni Party, indicating his intent to foster a direct connection with his constituents.