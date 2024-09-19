'The Farmer’s Pheran': A heartwarming tale of gift from Kashmir that touched PM Modi’s heart

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A 'pheran' was gifted by a Kashmiri farmer to PM Modi.

Gift to PM Modi: During his recent visit to Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attire caught everyone’s attention as he was seen wearing a traditional Kashmiri 'Pheran'. Let's know about the heartwarming story about the 'Pheran' worn by the Prime Minister, which was gifted to him by a Kashmiri farmer.

Irshad Hussain Naikoo, a farm labourer from Anantnag, Kashmir, had dreamed of meeting Narendra Modi since 2013. Despite facing financial hardships, his deep admiration for the Prime Minister inspired him to save money to buy a gift. After several years of saving, Naikoo decided to create a traditional Kashmiri 'pheran' as a gift for PM Modi.

A gift to PM Modi

He carefully selected the fabric, but faced a dilemma — he didn't know PM Modi's measurements. He had no idea what size the Prime Minister wore. Then it occurred to him that his father's build was quite similar to that of the Prime Minister's. So, he took his father to the tailor for measurements and explained exactly how he wanted it made.

Once the 'pheran' was ready, Naikoo embarked on a journey from Anantnag to Delhi to deliver it personally. However, due to stringent security measures, he was unable to enter the Prime Minister's residence. Naikoo chose to go back to Kashmir and send the 'pheran' via courier.

A dream come true

A few days later, he received an unexpected call. The person on the phone asked, 'You came to the Prime Minister's residence, right?' He had sent the gift, enclosing a letter with his full address and phone number. The call was from the Prime Minister’s Office.

After enquiring his details, the official from the Prime Minister’s office informed him, 'The Prime Minister is wearing today the gift that you sent him. He’s currently in Kashmir and addressing a rally in Srinagar wearing the pheran gifted by you.'

He was in his fields when he received the call and could hardly believe it. The Prime Minister was wearing the gift he had sent! Overjoyed, he went home and asked a friend to check the event online. To his delight, he saw that the person he admired most had indeed worn the Pheran. Irshad still cherishes the memory of the day his gift was worn by the Prime Minister.

