PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 14 and 19, to hold mega election rallies | DETAILS

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir twice to campaign for BJP candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. PM Modi's first visit to Jammu is scheduled for September 14, followed by his second visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 19.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to Assembly Elections on September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be out on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.