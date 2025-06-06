PM Modi inaugurates Chenab rail bridge, flags off Vande Bharat trains in major milestone for Jammu and Kashmir PM Modi inaugurated the world’s tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River, a key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project that connects Kashmir to the rest of India. He also opened India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji and flagged off two Vande Bharat trains.

Srinagar:

Marking a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab railway bridge, the tallest railway bridge in the world.

This engineering marvel is a central component of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which now provides seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India.

PM Modi also inaugurated India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji and later flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

Upon arriving at the Air Force station in Udhampur, the Prime Minister took an aerial route to reach the Chenab bridge site, where he formally inaugurated the iconic structure. This visit marks his first to Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The Chenab bridge spans 1,315 metres and rises 359 metres above the riverbed, making it an architectural and engineering landmark. It stands taller than the Eiffel Tower and is a vital link in the USBRL project aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Engineering marvel built by Indian institutions and companies

Several companies and Indian institutions collaborated to construct this engineering marvel in one of the country’s most challenging and remote terrains. The design and construction responsibilities were taken up by VSL India and Afcons Infrastructure, in partnership with South Korea-based Ultra Construction & Engineering Company.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, was tasked with designing the foundation protection, while the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, conducted the slope stability analysis.

To enhance the bridge’s resilience, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) contributed by making the structure blast-proof. Finland-based WSP Group was responsible for designing the viaduct and foundations, while the iconic arch was designed by German engineering firm Leonhardt Andra.