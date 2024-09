Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The People's Democratic Party released its fresh list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Mehbooba Mufti-led party has released the candidates for four seats in the new list.

PDP has fielded Mohd. Vasheem from Chenani and Kewal Kumar Sharma from Udhampur West. From Udhampur East and Suchetgar, the party has announced the names of Baqeel Singh and Karan Singh as candidates respectively.