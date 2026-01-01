Palestine flag on cricketer's helmet sparks police probe into J-K Champions League; player, organiser summoned A Palestine flag on a player's helmet has sparked a major controversy in the Jammu Kashmir Champions League. Police have summoned cricketer Furqan Bhat and the league organiser for questioning as the incident undergoes detailed scrutiny.

Jammu:

A fresh controversy has stirred the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Champions League after a player was spotted wearing a helmet featuring the Palestine flag during a match in Jammu. The incident quickly caught public attention and has now prompted police action. According to initial details, cricketer Furqan Bhat of team JK11 Kings was seen using the helmet during a match against Jammu Trailblazers on Wednesday. The matter was immediately flagged and forwarded to authorities for verification. As per sources, Furqan Bhat has been called by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for questioning regarding the use of the helmet. Officials are reportedly trying to understand the intention behind it and whether any rules or laws may have been breached.

Organisers also summoned

The controversy has widened as police have also summoned the organiser of the Jammu Kashmir Champions League. Investigators are seeking clarity on how the helmet was allowed on the field and whether proper checks were conducted ahead of the match.

League under tight scrutiny

With the matter gaining traction, the entire league has come under the scanner of the Jammu Rural Police. Officials are currently verifying all relevant details and examining the circumstances that led to the incident. Police sources said that a thorough probe is underway and all individuals connected to the event are likely to be questioned to establish a clear picture.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

