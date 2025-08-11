Pakistani intruder shot at, held by BSF along International Border in J-K's Kathua The intruders were noticed by the alert troops between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop, the officials said. The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A Pakistani intruder was arrested in an injured state on Monday after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire upon spotting suspicious movement near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Officials said the man was part of a group attempting to cross into Indian territory under the cover of darkness.

The intruders were noticed by the alert troops between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop, the officials said. They said the intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of the intruders.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding his identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side was a matter of further investigation.

BSF forms first-ever drone squadron

Last month, the BSF raised a maiden "drone squadron" for deployment along the India-Pakistan border even as it has begun "hardening" its defences and posts against lethal UAV attacks in the wake of lessons drawn during Operation Sindoor. The squadron, to be based in specific border outposts (BoPs) at this front, will comprise an assortment of reconnaissance, surveillance and attack drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and specially-trained personnel who can operate these machines, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.

Control room to guide operations

The squadron will be navigated by a control room based in the western command headquarters of the BSF in Chandigarh, the sources said. The BSF is primarily tasked to guard the India-Pakistan International Border. The decision to raise the unit was taken after a recent review of the strengths, weaknesses and threats facing the force post-Operation Sindoor.

