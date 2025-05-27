'Pakistan will be wiped out if it...': Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha's stern warning The LG also called upon the youth to seize the immense opportunity to serve the nation and play a vital role in shaping the country's future development.

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has once again reiterated India's stern warning, stating that if the terror state Pakistan continues to harbor terrorists, then its entire existence could be wiped off from the earth.

"India has warned terror state Pakistan that our forces can attack every inch of its land, and its entire existence could be wiped off the face of earth if it continues to nurture terrorists in its backyard," Sinha said after attending a theatrical performance of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's epic poem Rashmirathi, organised by the University of Jammu.

Pakistan is punished for its misadventure

LG Sinha saluted the bravery and unwavering courage of the armed forces for their bold and decisive action against the "terrorist nation" during Operation Sindoor. "I am proud to see that our young generation is fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers. They are upholding democratic values, protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, and making sure that terror state Pakistan is punished for its misadventure," he said.

He also called upon the youth to seize the immense opportunity to serve the nation and play a vital role in shaping the country's future development. "Just like brave soldiers are standing firm in protecting the borders, our young students too should dedicate themselves to driving innovation and India's economic growth," Sinha further said.

LG Shina pays tribute to poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

He paid tribute to the legendary poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, acknowledging his immense contribution to Hindi literature, Indian nationalism, and the broader societal landscape. "Dinkar is incomparable. His poems are timeless, and each verse is dedicated to existence. He induces intense feelings in his epic, and the nation can sing a song through his words. Our ancestors and great warriors have given voice to their feelings through the immortal personality of Dinkar," he said.

The LG said that the representation of Dinkar's epic was dedicated to the heroes of the armed forces who taught a lesson to the terrorist nation Pakistan and demonstrated courage, sacrifice, prowess and justice. "Rashmirathi is not just our ancient history. It is a symbol of the ancient values of righteousness and dharma, which are more relevant than ever before in the evolving geopolitical situation," Sinha said.

(With PTI inputs)

