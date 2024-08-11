Pakistan making attempts to infiltrate highly trained foreign terrorists into J-K: LG Manoj Sinha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday claimed that Pakistan has been pushing highly trained foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir with the intent to destabilize the region's security situation. In an exclusive interview with the news agency PTI, he said that a strategy has been formulated, and security forces are being redeployed to thwart these attempts by the neighbouring country.

The Jammu region, once known for its peaceful atmosphere, has recently experienced a surge in terror incidents, especially in the border districts. Notable attacks include those on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy, a pilgrim bus, and the killing of soldiers in Kathua over the past few months, underscoring the evolving threat in the area. Additionally, on Saturday, two soldiers and a civilian were killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag, South Kashmir.

'Pakistan is birthplace of terrorism'

Pointing to the terror incidents in the Jammu region, Sinha said, "The incidents are sad. We acknowledge them and want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that these incidents will definitely be controlled. The neighbouring country will not succeed in its evil designs."

"Pakistan is the birthplace of terrorism, it emanates from there. India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are making concerted efforts to counter it, with several other countries also contributing to these efforts," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed full confidence in the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police in controlling the security situation. He assured that, "You will see a big change in the coming three months."

"The neighbouring country is pushing in foreign terrorists to spoil the situation here. Considering previous incidents, security forces and the administration have formulated a strategy. Redeployment of forces has started... Deployment of army, CRPF, and police personnel has increased," Sinha said.

He added that the security forces have completed their preparations and are advancing to address these terror incidents. "The Union Home Minister has reviewed the strategy. I believe we will see better results in the region in the coming days," he said.

LG on Pakistan's fomenting trouble in J-K

Asked to comment about Pakistan's continuance in fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "We seem to be unaware of the internal situation in Pakistan. The country cannot even provide food to its own people. Because of this, Jammu and Kashmir has become a favourite subject for them."

"The country fails to accept that India defeated it in wars; hence, it continues to attempt to destabilize the region. On the international front, there has been an increase in support for India. Even during the abrogation of Article 370, some countries, whose viewpoints differed from ours, acknowledged it as India's internal matter," the L-G said.

In response to a question about claims that men trained by the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) were being infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out terror incidents, Sinha acknowledged that highly trained foreign militants have indeed infiltrated the region. He remarked, "It is a sensitive issue. Speaking about these matters in the press is not appropriate. It is not necessary to disclose everything publicly. However, those who have infiltrated into this side are indeed highly trained."

Asked about specific inputs regarding the infiltration of SSG men into the region, he said, "The information you mentioned is partially true. Intelligence agencies have more information. Despite whatever the neighbouring country tries, they will not succeed in their designs."

"With a comprehensive strategy, those who have infiltrated will be eliminated. The security grid is being strengthened, thereby bringing about a complete change in the situation. The security forces are implementing their strategies on the ground in keeping with the topography."

Recalling the security deployments during the peak of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the L-G said, "There used to be operational and minority pickets... Their strength was high. But when the situation became better, the strength was decreased."

While asserting that the Jammu region was peaceful for the last 15 to 16 years, Sinha said, "Our neighbour is not peaceful."

"If elections are held peacefully (here) and people vote in large numbers, it naturally causes pain (for Pakistan). Statistically, if you compare figures of security personnel or civilians killed, there has been a significant decrease.

"Top commanders of any named organization are no longer alive. I consider it a major achievement that local recruitment (by terror groups) has almost ceased. Now, the neighbour wants to worsen the situation by infiltrating terrorists here," the L-G said.

He said that in the recent past, three or four terror incidents have occurred in the Jammu region. "It is very unfortunate and cannot be condemned enough," Sinha added.

(With PTI inputs)

