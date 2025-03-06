Pakistan's ceasefire deception: Terrorist infiltration attempts intensify along LoC Pakistan is allegedly exploiting the ceasefire to push terrorists into India, with intelligence reports revealing increased militant activity at launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Pakistan is reportedly employing the guise of a ceasefire to send terrorists over the Line of Control (LoC), boosting the number of militants at strategic terrorist camps. Intelligence reports suggested that terrorist organisations supported by the Pakistani Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are gearing up for infiltration efforts, exploiting shifting weather patterns.

Indian security forces have detected three main terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where terrorists are trained and deployed before trying to cross into India.

Kota Halan North, POJK – A Hizbul Mujahideen launching pad with 15-20 terrorists. The camp is led by Commander Saifullah Khalid Batur. Tashrazi Camp, Kota Bazar, POJK – A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) launching pad with 12-15 terrorists, currently commanded by Azmatullah Khan. Halan North, POJK – A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) launch pad with four terrorists, primarily used for logistical support.

Large-scale staging of terrorists

Intelligence reports indicated that a large number of terrorists have been shifted forward from Muzaffarabad-based Mujahid Camp to various launch sites along the LoC:

Leepa Sector – 10 terrorists

Uri Sector – 8 terrorists

Poonch Sector – 12 terrorists

Nikial Sector – 6 terrorists

Khuiretta Sector – 10 terrorists

Indian security forces on high alert

The rise in terrorist movement and positioning at forward bases has kept Indian security forces on their toes. With the summer season around the corner, attempts at infiltration are likely to increase. Security agencies remain vigilant to prevent any cross-border terrorism.

Also read | Omar Abdullah on Jaishankar's statement on PoK: 'If you can bring it back, then do it now'