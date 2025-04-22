Pahalgam terror attack: 26 feared killed after terrorists open fire on tourists, say sources Pahalgam terror attack: Union Home Minister Amit Shah headed for Jammu and Kashmir soon after PM Modi spoke to him and asked him to visit the Union Territory. Shah in a post on 'X said he briefed the prime minister about the incident and held a meeting with the officials.

Srinagar:

At least 20 tourists are feared dead and several injured, sources said on Tuesday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah headed for Jammu and Kashmir soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him and asked him to visit the Union Territory. Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on 'X said he has briefed the prime minister about the incident and held a meeting with the officials concerned via video conferencing.

In Srinagar, Shah will hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies.

Multiple tourists were feared dead and at least 26 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high-ranking official without getting into details. The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as "much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".

The attack, which comes as US Vice President J D Vance is visiting India, took place around 3 pm, officials said.