Pahalgam terror attack: J-K govt announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased, compensation for injured As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Government has announced ex-gratia worth Rs 10 lakh each for the families of deceased victims and Rs 2 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has announced an ex-gratia compensation package for the victims of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people. According to the official statement, the families of those who lost their lives will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those seriously injured will be given Rs 2 lakh, and individuals with minor injuries will be compensated with Rs 1 lakh.

In a deeply moving statement, the CMO said, "We are shocked and anguished by the barbaric act of terror in Pahalgam. This senseless violence against innocent civilians has no place in our society and is condemned in the strongest possible terms." The administration also emphasised that no financial aid can replace the pain of losing a loved one, but the ex-gratia is a gesture of solidarity and support. Authorities have ensured that arrangements for the dignified transport of the deceased to their hometowns are in place, and that the injured are receiving the best possible medical care.

Tourists cut short their trips to Kashmir

Some tourists have decided to cut their trips to the Kashmir Valley short in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, resulting in increased demand for flight tickets from Srinagar. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGC) has now requested airlines to increase the number of flights to and from Srinagar amid heightened tensions. "The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time," an advisory read.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a done others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on Tuesday. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

