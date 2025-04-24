Pahalgam terror attack: All-party meet convened by CM Omar Abdullah underway in Srinagar Pahalgam terror attack: The meeting has been called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to deliberate on the path ahead in ensuring peace, justice and resilience in the aftermath of attack in the valley.

Srinagar:

An all-party meeting was called by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack on Thursday (April 24). Leaders of various political parties arrived at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), the venue of the meet, to participate in the meeting that began at 3:00 pm today.

Here is the list of parties/leaders who participated in the meeting-

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari People's Conference chief Sajad Lone People's Democratic Party's (PDP's) Mehboob Beg

Other political parties, including the BJP, JDU, CPI(M), Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), Awami National Conference (ANC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and National Panthers Party (NPP) also attended the meeting.

NC's Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, also attended the meeting. CM Abdullah on Wednesday (April 23) convened an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed and a dozen others were injured.

"In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam I have called an all-party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and the Leader of Opposition in the J-K assembly," Abdullah posted on X.

"I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not mere a tragedy for a region or party -- it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah wrote in the letter to various political party heads.

The chief minister said it was the collective responsibility of the political leaders as representatives of the people and "custodians of democratic values" to come together and stand united in response, irrespective of political affiliations.