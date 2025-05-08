'Justice delivered': Pahalgam hero Syed Adil Hussain Shah's family hails Operation Sindoor Indian military's precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK have avenged the Pahalgam attack, bringing relief to the family of victim Syed Adil Hussain Shah.

Srinagar:

The grieving family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the pony handler who was killed while protecting tourists during the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, said on Wednesday that the Indian military’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) have finally avenged his death.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah was guiding tourists on muleback through the popular Baisaran valley in South Kashmir when the attack took place, claiming 26 innocent lives including his own. His father, Syed Haider Shah, expressed a deep sense of relief and pride following the Indian armed forces' response, part of a large-scale counter-terror operation named 'Operation Sindoor'.

"I am very happy today that the forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have avenged the killing of 26 persons," Syed Haider Shah told PTI. "It makes me happy that those victims will rest in peace today."

Shah’s brother, Syed Nawshad, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the family feels justice has finally been served. "Now, my brother and 25 other innocents will rest in peace. When I came to know this morning that Modi has avenged the killings, it made me happy. We have got justice now, and we are very happy," he said.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian forces launched precision missile strikes targeting nine terrorist locations across Pakistan and PoJK. Among the targets were high-value camps belonging to terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, both notorious for cross-border attacks on Indian soil.

The operation comes exactly two weeks after the shocking Pahalgam terror attack, which drew widespread national outrage and calls for strong action. According to sources, the military strikes were aimed at dismantling operational hubs used for recruitment, training, and launching terrorist infiltrations into India.

While official details about the extent of damage are awaited, early reports suggest that several key installations and infrastructure supporting these terror groups were destroyed.