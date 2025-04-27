Pahalgam attack: Houses of 9 terrorists demolished in 48 hours as security forces intensify operations | Video So far, nine houses linked to active terrorists have been demolished across Jammu and Kashmir over the past two nights. On Saturday night, security forces brought down four residential properties of terrorists.

Srinagar:

Days after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives and left several others injured, security forces have launched a massive crackdown against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, demolishing four houses of active terrorists in Kupwara, Sophian, Bandipora and Pulwama districts.

So far, nine houses linked to active terrorists have been demolished across Jammu and Kashmir over the past two nights. On Friday night, security forces brought down five residential properties, followed by the demolition of four more houses on Saturday night.

Here's the list of four terrorists whose houses were razed

In Kalaroos, Kupwara district, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Farooq Ahmed, currently believed to be in Pakistan, was demolished by joint security forces.

In Shopian district, the residence of Adnan Safi Dar, son of Mohammad Shafi Dar, affiliated with both LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF) since 2024, was razed.

In Naaz Colony, Bandipora, the house of Jameel Ahmed Sheer Gojri, an active terrorist associated with terror activities since 2016, was demolished following a blast.

In Khasipora Tral, Pulwama district, the residential property of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Amir Nazir Wani, who joined terrorism in 2024, was destroyed in a suspicious explosion.

Social activist shot at home in Kupwara

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 45-year-old social activist, Ghulam Rasool Magray, sustained injuries after being shot by suspected terrorists at his residence in the Kandi Khas area of Kupwara district late Saturday night.

Officials said Magray was immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara for treatment. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

