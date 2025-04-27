Pahalgam attack: Houses of 9 terrorists demolished in 48 hours as security forces intensify operations | Video

Days after the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives and left several others injured, security forces have launched a massive crackdown against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, demolishing four houses of active terrorists in Kupwara, Sophian, Bandipora and Pulwama districts.
So far, nine houses linked to active terrorists have been demolished across Jammu and Kashmir over the past two nights. On Friday night, security forces brought down five residential properties, followed by the demolition of four more houses on Saturday night.
Here's the list of four terrorists whose houses were razed
In Kalaroos, Kupwara district, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Farooq Ahmed, currently believed to be in Pakistan, was demolished by joint security forces.
In Shopian district, the residence of Adnan Safi Dar, son of Mohammad Shafi Dar, affiliated with both LeT and The Resistance Front (TRF) since 2024, was razed.
In Naaz Colony, Bandipora, the house of Jameel Ahmed Sheer Gojri, an active terrorist associated with terror activities since 2016, was demolished following a blast.
In Khasipora Tral, Pulwama district, the residential property of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Amir Nazir Wani, who joined terrorism in 2024, was destroyed in a suspicious explosion.
Social activist shot at home in Kupwara
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 45-year-old social activist, Ghulam Rasool Magray, sustained injuries after being shot by suspected terrorists at his residence in the Kandi Khas area of Kupwara district late Saturday night.
Officials said Magray was immediately rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara for treatment. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.
Trrorists houses that were destroyed earlier
In Chotipora village, Shopian, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Ahmed Kutte was destroyed. Kutte, involved in terror activities for the past 3-4 years, played a key role in organising terror activities.
In Kulgam’s Matalam area, the residence of active terrorist Zahid Ahmed was demolished.
In Pulwama’s Murran area, the house of Ahsan Ul Haq was destroyed in an explosion. Ahsan, who received terror training in Pakistan in 2018, had recently re-entered the Valley, raising concerns among intelligence agencies.
Two more houses in Pulwama were demolished using controlled explosions: one belonging to LeT operative Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, active since June 2023, and another owned by Haris Ahmad, active since 2024.