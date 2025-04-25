Pahalgam attack: Double-storey house of LeT terrorist Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh demolished in Pulwama Pahalgam terror attack: The house of another LeT terrorist Haris Ahmad, active since 2023, was destroyed in a blast in Kachipora area of Pulwama.

Srinagar:

The double-storey house of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, who has been active since June 2023, was demolished on Friday in Pulwama. The house of another LeT terrorist Haris Ahmad, active since 2023, was destroyed in a blast in Kachipora area of Pulwama. The house of Pahalgam terror attack suspect Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh was also demolished in a blast in Murran Pulwama area of South Kashmir. Ahsan, who was trained in Pakistan in 2018, had recently re-entered the valley.

Earlier in the day, the house of an active terrorist was destroyed in a powerful blast in the Monghama area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The house is said to be of a terrorist named Asif Sheikh, whose name has recently come under the scanner in connection with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of 26 innocent people in the valley on April 22. Sources stated that Sheikh is the local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The development comes as security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when they noticed some suspicious items inside the premises. After sensing imminent danger, they immediately pulled back from the site to ensure their safety. However, a massive explosion ripped through the house shortly after, leaving it extensively damaged. Even as the exact cause of the blast is yet to be officially confirmed, preliminary inputs suggest the presence of explosive materials within the structure.

Apart from this, the house of another LeT terrorist Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, has also been demolished in Guree, Bijbehara. Security agencies said Thokar also played a key role in the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

A resident of Bijbehara, Adil Thokarhad legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he is believed to have undergone terror training. He then returned to the region last year and has since been under the radar of intelligence agencies for his suspected involvement in anti-national activities.