Omar Adbullah, Ravinder Raina, Tariq Karra among 239 candidates in fray in J-K 2nd phase polling

Jammu and Kashmir elections: Bigwigs of Valley, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, JKPCC president Tariq Hamid Karra and BJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina are in the fray for 26 Jammu and Kashmir assembly seats in the second phase of the election to be held in the Union territory on Wednesday. Over 2.5 million voters will decide the fate of these leaders. These assembly constituencies are spread over six districts — three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. COMPLETE COVERAGE OF JAMMU AND KASHMIR ELECTIONS

While Abdullah is contesting from the Ganderbal and Budgam seats, Karra is contesting from Central Shalteng. Raina will be trying to retain his Nowshera seat in Rajouri district which he won in the 2014 assembly polls.

Jailed separatist leader Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati is contesting from the Beerwah and Ganderbal segments. Popularly known as Rashid Engineer, Sheikh Abdul Rashid contested the parliamentary polls held earlier this year from Tihar jail and still managed to defeat Abdullah by a margin of more than two lakh votes from the Baramulla constituency.

Other candidates

Other key candidates in this second phase of assembly polls are Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari (Channapora), former ministers Ali Mohammad Sagar (Khanyar), Abdul Rahim Rather (Chrar-i-Sharief), and Choudhary Zulfikar Ali (Budhal) and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari (Surankote). Choudhary Zulfikar Ali and Syed Mushtaq Bukhari are contesting on BJP tickets this time.

An estimated 61.38 per cent of the electorate cast their ballots in the first phase of polling on September 18. The third phase will go to polls on October 1. The votes will be counted on October 8. During this phase, 93 candidates are in the fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district and 20 in Reasi district.

Which constituencies to vote

The constituencies in Srinagar district are Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Central Shalteng and Eidgah. The segments in Budgam district are Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief and Chadoora while there are two constituencies in Ganderbal district -- Kangan (ST) and Ganderbal. The seats going to polls in Jammu division are Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (in Reasi district), Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST) (in Rajouri district), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST) (Poonch district).