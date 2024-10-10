Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
J-K: Omar Abdullah unanimously elected as leader of National Conference legislature party

In a significant comeback, the National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance secured victory in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The JKNC emerged as the largest party with 42 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 29 seats and Congress with 6 seats.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Srinagar
Updated on: October 10, 2024 14:49 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : INDIA TV NC leader Omar Abdullah

Days after registering a significant victory in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected on Thursday (October 10) as the leader of the National Conference legislature party. 

According to the information released, the party announced that after the appointment of Omar Abdullah, a meeting will now be held with the alliance partners to make a final decision on the Chief Minister's name in the Union Territory. 


(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

