J-K: Omar Abdullah unanimously elected as leader of National Conference legislature party

Days after registering a significant victory in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected on Thursday (October 10) as the leader of the National Conference legislature party.

According to the information released, the party announced that after the appointment of Omar Abdullah, a meeting will now be held with the alliance partners to make a final decision on the Chief Minister's name in the Union Territory.



(This is a developing story. More details will be added)