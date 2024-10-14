Omar Abdullah to take oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on October 16

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OMARABDULLAH Omar Abdullah receives a letter from the Lt Governor, inviting him to form government in J-K.

Jammu and Kashmir govt formation: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah will take oath as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16 at 11:30 am. Abdullah today (October 14) received a letter from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, inviting him to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes a day after the Centre revoked the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Pleased to invite you to form govt'

In a letter to Abdullah, Sinha said, "I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party."

He said he has also received a letter from Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) Secretary G N Malik, AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta and Independent MLAs-elect Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Mohammad Akram, Rameshwar Singh and Muzafar Iqbal Khan extending their support to the NC. "I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October, 2024 at 11:30 a.m," Sinha said in his letter. "I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavours in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The LG's emissary handed over the letter to Abdullah and informed him about the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony.

"Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Omar Abdullah elected leader of National Conference legislature party

Omar was elected the leader of the National Conference legislature party on October 10. His father and party chief Farooq Abdullah had, soon after the poll victory, announced that his Omar would be the chief minister of the Union Territory.

On October 11, Omar Abdullah met Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha and handed over the letters of support to form the government after his party-led alliance with Congress secured victory with a majority in the recently concluded Assembly Elections on October 8.

National Conference attains majority

The Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) achieved a majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following the decision of four independent MLAs to join the party. With this induction, the NC's strength in the Assembly rose to 46, which is exactly a majority mark in the assembly.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also officially announced its support for the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The AAP submitted a formal letter of support for the Omar Abdullah-led government to the Lieutenant Governor's office.

The Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) won 42 seats in the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 29 seats, all in the Jammu region, to emerge as the main opposition party.

