Omar Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir elections dates announcement: 'Der aaye durust aaye'

The Election Commission on Friday announced that election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases. Voting will take place for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, September 25 and October 1, the EC said.

Omar Abdullah said, "...'Der aaye durust aaye'. The Election Commission has announced the dates of the elections in three phases. The schedule will be over in a short time. After 1987-1988, this is the first time when the elections in J&K are being conducted in such a small number of phases. National Conference was ready for this day. We will begin our election campaign soon..."

"We are writing to the Election Commission of India that they should investigate the transfers that happened in J&K in the last 24 hours. Several officers were transferred suddenly, we doubt these transfers have been made to benefit the B and C teams of BJP by the LG which has been put here by BJP...in the last 1-2 years, the security of some leaders has been reduced and withdrawn. We request the ECI to give orders and ensure that their security is restored..," he added.

The last assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 and these will be the first assembly elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.