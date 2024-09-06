Omar Abdullah's bizarre statement on Afzal Guru: 'No purpose served by executing him'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO J&K National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in New Delhi.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stirred controversy with his statement questioning the execution of Afzal Guru, convicted for the 2001 Parliament attack. Abdullah said that the hanging "served no purpose" and that the J&K government, had it been involved, would not have approved Guru's execution.

Abdullah's Opposition to Capital Punishment

Abdullah reiterated his stance against capital punishment, citing instances where courts have been proven wrong after executions. He emphasised his belief that the execution did not bring justice to the region.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government had nothing to do with Afzal Guru's execution, otherwise you would have to do with the state government's permission, which I can tell you in no uncertain terms would have been forthcoming. I don't believe any purpose was served by executing him," Abdullah said in conversation with news agency ANI.

He said, “Evidence has shown us time and time again, it may not be in India, but in other countries, that you have executed people and found that you are wrong.”

BJP and Congress react

BJP leader Sajid Yousuf responded, stating that Guru’s execution was necessary for justice in J&K. Meanwhile, Congress distanced itself from Abdullah's comments, with leader Salman Khurshid refusing to engage in the discussion during election time.

J&K elections on the horizon

Abdullah's remarks come as J&K gears up for its first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370, with voting set to begin on September 18.

