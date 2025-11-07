Northern railway cancels 22 trains, alters routes on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till April 2026 A total of 22 trains will remain cancelled till March–April 2026, while 16 others will be short-terminated or short-originated during this period.

Srinagar:

In a major update impacting passengers travelling to and from Jammu, Katra, and Udhampur, the Northern Railway has announced an extended disruption of train services due to ongoing repair and restoration works following the devastating floods of August 2025.

Long-term cancellations and partial operations

According to Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, 22 trains will remain cancelled till March–April 2026, while 16 other trains will be short-terminated or short-originated during this period.

An official circular has been issued by Northern Railway Headquarters based on a proposal from the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Jammu.

Reason behind the disruption

The move comes amid ongoing repair work on key bridges, particularly Bridge No. 17 between Kathua and Madhopur, and other sections affected by engineering restrictions and speed limitations imposed after the floods.

“The disruption has been necessitated by ongoing repair and restoration works on some critical bridges, as well as due to excess engineering restrictions,” said Singhal.

List of cancelled trains

The long-term cancellations include major services such as:

12207/12208 Garib Rath Express (Jammu–Kathgodam)

12265/12266 Duronto Express (Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Jammu)

14503/14504 Kalka–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express

14611/14612 Ghazipur City–SVDK Express

22439/22440 Vande Bharat Express (New Delhi–SVDK)

22705/22706 Tirupati–Jammu Humsafar Express

26405/26406 Amritsar–SVDK Vande Bharat Express

These services will remain off the tracks till early April 2026, depending on the progress of restoration work.

Trains to operate partially

A total of 16 trains will continue to operate up to specified stations until full repairs are completed. These include:

12549/12550 Durg–MCTM Superfast Express (short-terminated/originated at Jalandhar)

19223/19224 Sabarmati–Jammu Express (Firozpur)

19415/19416 Sabarmati–SVDK Express (Amritsar)

20433/20434 SFG–SVDK Jammu Mail (Ambala)

22941/22942 Indore–Udhampur Express (JRC)

14803/14804 Jodhpur–Jammu Express (Pathankot)

Restoration in phases

According to the Northern Railway, three pairs of daily trains are expected to be restored by December 2025 in the seventh phase of recovery. These include:

14661/14662 Barmer–Jammu Shalimar Malani Express

22461/22462 Shri Shakti Express (New Delhi–SVDK)

74906/74907 MCTM–Pathankot DMU services

80% train traffic already restored

Railway officials noted that in the first six phases, nearly 80% of train operations in Jammu Division have already been restored. Most of the remaining cancellations pertain to weekly or fortnightly services, which will resume once bridge reconstruction and track stabilization are completed.

Key bridges under repair

Several critical structures are undergoing restoration, including:

Bridge No. 17 (Kathua–Madhopur)

Bridge No. 163 (Udhampur–Chak Rakwal)

Bridge No. 137 (Ghagwal–Hiranagar)

Bridge No. 232 (Pathankot–Kandrori Cantt)

Focus on passenger safety

Northern Railway emphasised that these measures are essential to ensure passenger safety and long-term infrastructure stability. Travellers have been advised to check train status through official Indian Railways and IRCTC portals before planning their journeys.