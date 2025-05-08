No loss in Pakistan's missile and drone attack on Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur: Defence Ministry India's Armed Forces successfully neutralized Pakistan's missile and drone attack on military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, with no losses incurred.

Srinagar:

In a significant development along the India-Pakistan border, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, confirmed that military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, located in proximity to the International Boundary (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, were targeted by Pakistan using a combination of missiles and drones. However, the Indian Armed Forces swiftly neutralised the threat using both kinetic and non-kinetic means as per established Standard Operating Procedures (SoP). The Ministry confirmed that no losses were incurred during the attacks, and the security of the military stations was maintained.

Missile and drone attack foiled

The attacks, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, involved missile launches and drone incursions aimed at critical military infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s attempts to strike Indian military installations with high-precision missile systems and UAVs were thwarted by the rapid response of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and other defense agencies.

Sources from the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces immediately activated their defense grid, intercepting and neutralizing the threats using surface-to-air missiles and advanced air defense systems. Additionally, electronic warfare systems were employed to jam the drones and prevent any penetration into Indian airspace.

"The threat was neutralised promptly and efficiently using a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic methods as per the operational protocols," the Ministry of Defence stated in its official release. "The Indian Armed Forces acted in accordance with the established Standard Operating Procedures (SoP), and there were no casualties or damage to assets."

This missile and drone attack comes at a time of intense military and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. Both nations have been on high alert following a series of escalating incidents along the border. The current standoff stems from the retaliatory military actions taken by India in response to terrorist attacks emanating from Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the Indian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including those of the Jaish-e-Mohammad group in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke. The strikes, carried out in the dead of night on May 7-8, were a direct response to the deadly terror attack on Indian soldiers in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Reports indicated that several high-ranking terrorists were killed during the strikes, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan, in retaliation, has repeatedly threatened military action and engaged in frequent firing along the Line of Control (LoC), further heightening fears of a full-scale conflict. On the night of the missile attacks, there were multiple reports of shelling and artillery fire along the border, which has continued in the following days.

Despite the provocative actions by Pakistan, India has maintained a high level of military preparedness. The Indian Air Force has been on heightened alert, regularly deploying air defense systems like the Akash and S-400 missile defense platforms, alongside fighter jets, to protect strategic installations.

Moreover, India’s defense forces have been conducting ongoing operations to neutralise any potential threats from Pakistani-backed terror groups. The Indian Army has also enhanced its surveillance capabilities along the border to prevent drone incursions, especially as Pakistan increasingly turns to UAVs as a means of bypassing traditional defense systems.