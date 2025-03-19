NIA raids 12 locations in Jammu over terror infiltration case, old mortar found in Samba The NIA raided 12 locations in Jammu as part of a terror infiltration probe linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Meanwhile, an old mortar was discovered in Samba, prompting a security investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu on Wednesday in connection with a terror infiltration case. Officials confirmed that searches were carried out at 12 locations across the region.

According to officials, the case was registered last year following intelligence inputs that terrorists from banned outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had infiltrated India through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

The infiltration was reportedly facilitated by local operatives in villages across the Jammu region, officials added.

Old mortar found in Samba

In a separate incident, an old mortar shell was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Wednesday. Local residents spotted the mortar in a field in Sarore village and immediately alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot and secured the area before bomb disposal experts were called in. The mortar was later defused safely.

Officials stated that the mortar appeared to be old, but an investigation is underway to determine who placed it there. Security agencies are also conducting a thorough probe into the matter.

