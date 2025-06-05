NIA cracks down on Pakistan-backed terror network, conducts raids at 32 locations across Kashmir Searches were conducted to probe a terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations and their offshoots.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (June 5) carried out searches at 32 locations across Kashmir as part of its continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan-backed proscribed terrorist organisations and their offshoots to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

According to NIA, the locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with these Pakistan-based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ-K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others, which are affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al- Badr among others.

"The cadres and workers whose premises were searched are under the NIA's scanner for their involvement in supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms and ammunition," the NIA said in a statement.

What was revealed in NIA investigations?

According to the NIA investigations, the above-mentioned organisations supported by their leaders in Pakistan have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

The probe agency further said that the investigations have revealed that Pakistan-based operatives were using social media or online apps to facilitate and promote terror. "Drones were being used by them to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley," it said.

Arms and ammunition recovered

During the searches, the NIA recovered two live cartridges, one fired bullet head, and one bayonet. Apart from this, several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data and documents have been recovered by NIA in these searches. "These will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy. NIA is continuing its investigation in the case," it added.

