NIA attaches multiple properties of Jaish-e-Mohammed terror operative in J-K in 2017 CRPF camp attack case

Srinagar:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (April 22) attached several properties belonging to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror operative in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the 2017 case of Fidayeen attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, in which five paramilitary personnel were killed and three seriously injured.

The attachment action, taken under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, in pursuance of recent orders of the NIA Special Court at Jammu, comes as a major step towards dismantling the terror outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA charged accused under various sections of RPC and UAPA

The immovable properties attached by NIA include several pieces of land and residential premises in Lethpora in Awantipora police station area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. "These properties, deemed to be proceeds of terrorism, belonged to the accused Fayaz Ahmed Magray. Fayaz, who hailed from Lethpora, was arrested in connection with the case in February 2019," the NIA said in a statement.

NIA had charged him under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in August 2019, and the trial against him is continuing.

2017 CRPF camp attack case

The CRPF camp, located in Lethpora, was attacked on the night of December 30, 2017, by three unknown terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons, explosives, and ammunition. The trio had forced their way into the camp and attacked the personnel there before being killed in retaliatory action.

NIA investigations had revealed Fayaz to be an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the proscribed JeM terror organisation in South Kashmir. He was found to have participated in the meetings with the terrorists who had planned and executed the deadly attack on the CRPF centre.

Along with two other men, identified as Noor Mohammad Tantray and Mudasir Ahmad Khan, Jaish operatives, he had also conducted a recee of the target camp, besides arranging weapons for Mudasir and subsequently helping him escape Lethpora. Noor Mohammad was killed in an encounter with security forces before the CRPF camp attack, while Mudasir was killed in another encounter later, the probe agency said.

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