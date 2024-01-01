J-K: Srinagar’s Lal Chowk welcomes New Year 2024 with ‘vibrancy like never before’ | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People gather at clock tower Lal Chowk to attend musical show to celebrate new year 2024

New Year 2024: In a never-seen-before moment, Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city welcomed the new year with a huge celebratory atmosphere at its iconic Lal Chowk as scores of people thronged the venue to bid adieu to 2023, and welcome 2024 with open arms on Sunday night. The video of the same was shared by Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and CEO of Srinagar Smart City Ltd., Athar Aamir Khan who described the moment as something which has never been witnessed before in the city.

What's there in the video?

In the video, a large number of people were seen gathering at Lal Chowk decorated with tri colored lights and featuring light shows.

"This is Srinagar Square, Lal Chowk right now! A city life never seen before. The celebration, the vibrancy like never before!" Athar Aamir Khan said in a post on X.

"This is probably the biggest alibi to the transformation that Srinagar city has witnessed with the implementation of Srinagar Smart City (SMC) projects! Immensely proud of my Srinagar Smart City and SMC team for making this happen! Happy New Year!," he added.

On the New Year’s Eve, people were seen dancing and singing at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as they geared up to welcome 2024.

New Year celebrations in other parts of India

Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg town in Baramulla district also witnessed the New Year's Eve celebration amid laser shows and dance performances.

Meanwhile, other cities across the country also welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy.

Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024.

In Delhi, a New Year's aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place.

(With ANI inputs)

