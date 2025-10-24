NC's Ramzan, Kichloo and Oberoi register easy wins in Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls Counting for the third and fourth seats remains ongoing, with NC confident of sweeping all seats, reflecting political stability and voter trust in the alliance.

New Delhi:

In the first Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, JKNC leaders Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, and Shami Oberoi secured early victories, with Ramzan winning 58 votes. The elections, held on October 24 at the Srinagar Legislative Assembly complex, saw 86 of the 88 MLAs cast their votes, including detained MLA Mehraj Malik via postal ballot.

Backed by Congress, PDP, CPI(M), AIP, and six Independents, the ruling National Conference (NC) alliance secured a decisive majority, ensuring comfortable wins for its nominees—Ramzan, Kichloo, and Oberoi—reaffirming the party’s dominant position in the 88-member Assembly.

The fourth seat, contested between NC's Imran Nabi Dar and BJP’s Sat Sharma, was won by Sat Sharma, who secured 32 votes against Dar’s 22, marking a key victory for the BJP. Despite abstentions by the Peoples Conference, NC expressed confidence in maintaining its strong position, highlighting the results as a reflection of voter trust in post-Article 370 political stability and the strength of the NC-led alliance in the Union Territory.

The four Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant in February 2021 following the end of terms of PDP MPs Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP MP Shamsher Singh, and former Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. For this election, NC fielded four candidates—Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Shami Oberoi, Sajad Kichloo, and Imran Nabi Dar—while BJP fielded three candidates.

A crucial boost came a day before polling when NC’s ally Congress and opposition PDP announced their support for the ruling party to block the BJP, significantly improving NC’s chances of winning all four seats.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra said, “Keeping in view the larger cause and our fight with the BJP at the national level, we have decided not to be guided by the treatment meted out to us by the NC as an ally. We offer our six votes as open support to the NC for the larger cause.”