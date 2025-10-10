National Conference announces three candidates for Rajya Sabha elections, keeps one seat open for Congress The National Conference has announced three Rajya Sabha candidates and is in talks with Congress for a possible alliance on the fourth seat.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Friday officially announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, naming Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, and Sajad Kichloo as its nominees. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh Complex in Srinagar, by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar.

Sagar stated that the decision to nominate these three leaders was made after extensive internal deliberations within the party leadership, under the guidance of NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah. He emphasised that the chosen candidates represent the party’s focus on regional balance, inclusivity, and experienced national representation.

“These names reflect the party’s commitment to ensuring a balanced and inclusive representation of Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha. We are confident that they will effectively raise the concerns of the people at the national level,” said Sagar.

In a significant political development, the NC has decided to keep one of the four seats open, with ongoing discussions underway with the Congress party. Sagar confirmed that while three nominations have been finalised, the party is currently negotiating a possible seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress for the fourth seat.

“We have kept one seat open, and talks are ongoing with the Congress,” he said. However, he did not clarify whether the National Conference intends to offer the Congress a safe seat or one where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a stronger hold.

According to political observers, the NC-Congress alliance has around 24 votes for the fourth seat, while the BJP currently commands 28 votes, making the fourth seat a matter of strategic importance.

The announcement of candidates comes at a crucial time as political activity intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. With this move, the National Conference aims to strengthen its presence in the Upper House and ensure effective representation of the region's issues in Parliament.

The final decision regarding the fourth seat is expected to be made after the conclusion of talks with the Congress.