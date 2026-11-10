Mohammad Sharif, accused in 2007 Rampur CRPF attack, shot dead while travelling with son

Mohammad Sharif, one of the five accused in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack case, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Tuesday. Sharif's death penalty had been set aside by the Allahabad High Court last year, although the Uttar Pradesh government later challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Police said Sharif was travelling on a two-wheeler with his son when he was attacked in the Khajuria police station area. A police official confirmed the incident to PTI, saying, "Mohammad Sharif was travelling on a two-wheeler with his son when he was shot at." The police have not yet disclosed where the attackers are or provided details about their identities.

BJP MLA makes allegation against Azam Khan

Reacting to Sharif's killing, Rampur BJP MLA Akash Saxena alleged that Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan had supported the accused and sought the withdrawal of cases against him.

"Azam Khan had always supported the terrorists," Saxena told PTI.

Saxena also claimed that Khan had sought the withdrawal of cases against Sharif and his release. His remarks came after Sharif was shot dead, though police have not disclosed any details about the motive behind the attack.

Supreme Court was hearing UP government's plea

Sharif was among the five accused in the December 31, 2007, attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, in which eight personnel were killed and five others injured.

On October 29 last year, the Allahabad High Court overturned a trial court verdict that had sentenced four accused, including Sharif, to death. The four were Mohammad Sharif, Sabauddin, Imran Shahjad and Mohammad Farooq. The trial court had also sentenced Jang Bahadur Khan to life imprisonment.

The high court acquitted all five of murder and other serious charges, observing that the prosecution had "miserably failed to prove the case against the accused for the principal offence beyond reasonable doubt." However, it convicted them under Section 25 (1-A) of the Arms Act and awarded each of them 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

On February 11, 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the Uttar Pradesh government's challenge to the high court's decision. A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the five accused and scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks. Advocate M S Khan appeared on behalf of the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

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