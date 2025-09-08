Mehraj Malik, AAP's lone MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, detained under PSA This comes after an FIR was registered against Mehraj Malik, AAP's lone MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly disturbing public order and purportedly using abusive language.

Srinagar:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mehraj Malik, who is the party's lone MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained on Monday under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district. This is the first time a sitting MLA has been detained under the PSA, an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

This comes after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him for allegedly disturbing public order and purportedly using abusive language. Malik's video has also gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen abusing and threatening an official.

PDP slams Malik's detention

The People's Democratic Party, led by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has slammed the union territory government for Malik's detention. In an 'X' (previously Twitter) post, party leader Waheed Para condemned it and called it a move against democracy.

"Strongly condemn the use of PSA against MLA Mehraj Malik. Such draconian laws are weaponised to silence political voices & crush dissent. Such authoritarian measures are no way to resolve differences in a democracy," he said.

Apni Party leader Raqeeq Ahmed Khan also condemned Malik's detention, calling it 'heartbreaking' and 'unfortunate'. "Slapping PSA on MLA Mehraj Malik is not just unjust but an attack on the very voice of the people. Silencing truth only weakens democracy," he posted on 'X'.