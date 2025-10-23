Mehbooba Mufti announces support for National Conference in Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the decision was made after a discussion with the party's leadership and its MLAs on the NC's request for support in the Rajya Sabha election.

Srinagar:

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced support for the ruling National Conference (NC) in the Rajya Sabha polls which will be held a day later.

"We have decided to give support to the NC and vote for their candidates," party chief Mehbooba Mufti said at a press conference and added that the decision has been taken to keep the BJP away.

She said this party (NC) doesn't deserve it, but we have to give our support for the larger cause of keeping the fascist forces away.

She said that the decision was made after a discussion with the party's leadership and its MLAs on the NC's request for support in the Rajya Sabha election. She said NC president Farooq Abdullah had spoken to her over the phone, requesting her party's support.

On Wednesday, NC's Rajya Sabha candidate Shammi Oberoi also met Mehbooba at her residence here to seek support.