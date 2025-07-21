Landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route in J-K's Katra, several injured | Video According to the information received, suddenly large stones and debris fell from the mountain in the Banganga area located on the old Yatra route from Katra to Bhawan, causing panic among the passengers. During this, many devotees got trapped and some are reported to be injured.

Katra (J&K):

Heavy rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir triggered a landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Katra early Monday morning. The landslide occurred around 8 am near the Banganga area, the starting point for the yatra, where mostly pony riders gather along the old track, leaving several pilgrims trapped under the debris and others injured.

According to the information received, suddenly large stones and debris fell from the mountain in the Banganga area located on the old Yatra route from Katra to Bhawan, causing panic among the passengers.

Rescue operation underway

Rescue teams, including Pitthu carriers, Palki service providers, Shrine Board staff, and police personnel, responded swiftly, safely evacuating the pilgrims. A rescue operation was launched immediately and four trapped pilgrims were rescued and evacuated to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the shelters built along the yatra track were also heavily damaged due to the landslide. Fortunately, timely intervention by the rescue teams helped prevent a major tragedy.

This section of the path is one of the oldest and most frequently used routes for pilgrims visiting the shrine, with thousands walking through daily. Following the incident, movement along the route has been temporarily suspended.

So far, the administration has not released an official statement regarding the landslide.

(Input Rahi Kapoor)

